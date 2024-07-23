GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk says humanoid robots for companies could happen in 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV company was working on bringing out “genuinely useful” humanoid robots for its internal use in 2025, before expanding to others in 2026

Published - July 23, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus is put on display [File]

Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus is put on display [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla was working on deploying humanoid robots for its own use, and would later try to bring its technology to other companies in around two years, if possible.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” posted Musk on X, the social media platform he owns, in response to a user who was discussing the progression of AI technology.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Elon Musk’s awkward robot

While Musk introduced Tesla’s Optimus robot in October 2022, it was met with mixed reactions as users criticised its crude and basic nature as well as its limited range of abilities.

Musk is also an active player in the AI space, as the AI start-up that he founded, xAI, works on improving its Grok large language model and promoting its adoption by users.

Large companies such as Amazon are already trying out robots in warehouses to take care of tasks such as repetitive lifting and loading.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / robotics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.