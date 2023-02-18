ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk says artificial tweet boost reports false, spread by “disgruntled” Twitter employee

February 18, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Elon Musk claimed that reports which said he had artificially boosted his tweets were false, and that they could be traced back to a Twitter employee with a grudge

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk at an event | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has denied allegations that he had engineers artificially boost the reach of his posts after one of his tweets did not perform as well as a tweet by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Mr. Musk said on Friday that media companies “incorrectly reported” that his tweet reach was boosted. He said this was false and that a bug, which caused tweet replies to have enhanced reach, has been fixed.

Mr. Musk was referring to an article published on The Platformer which claimed that the algorithm “artificially boosted Musk’s tweets by a factor of 1,000” to beat all other users.

“The “source” of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him,” said Mr. Musk in a tweet response on Friday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, he said that changes were coming so as to allow Twitter users to adjust the algorithm to better match subjects they found compelling.

The Twitter CEO had previously shared a meme which made fun of users being forced to view his tweets.

