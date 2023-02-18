HamberMenu
Elon Musk says artificial tweet boost reports false, spread by “disgruntled” Twitter employee

Elon Musk claimed that reports which said he had artificially boosted his tweets were false, and that they could be traced back to a Twitter employee with a grudge

February 18, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Elon Musk at an event

File photo of Elon Musk at an event | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has denied allegations that he had engineers artificially boost the reach of his posts after one of his tweets did not perform as well as a tweet by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Mr. Musk said on Friday that media companies “incorrectly reported” that his tweet reach was boosted. He said this was false and that a bug, which caused tweet replies to have enhanced reach, has been fixed.

Mr. Musk was referring to an article published on The Platformer which claimed that the algorithm “artificially boosted Musk’s tweets by a factor of 1,000” to beat all other users.

ALSO READ
Twitter shuts down two of three India offices, workers go remote

“The “source” of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him,” said Mr. Musk in a tweet response on Friday.

However, he said that changes were coming so as to allow Twitter users to adjust the algorithm to better match subjects they found compelling.

The Twitter CEO had previously shared a meme which made fun of users being forced to view his tweets.

