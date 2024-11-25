ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk reveals how to post links on X to get more priority

Updated - November 25, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Elon Musk told a user on X that they should put their link in the reply instead of the main post

The Hindu Bureau

His answer aligned with past suggestions to post content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk, owner of the X social media platform, appeared to confirm that posting a link in a main post could lead to the tweet being deprioritised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk instead suggested to a user to write a description of the content in the main post and put the link in a reply.

User Paul Graham, who had close to two million followers, complained on Monday (November 25, 2024) that the de-prioritisation of tweets with links was “Twitter’s biggest flaw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Musk on the same day suggested, “Just write a description in the main post and put the link in the reply. This just stops lazy linking.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His answer aligned with past suggestions that posting content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X resulted in better traffic and engagement levels than posting a link to a third-party website.

However, the user did not seem convinced by the logic of this response and questioned how putting a link and its description in the same post was “lazy.”

Since the U.S. presidential election which saw Donald Trump’s victory, many X users have been leaving the Musk-owned platform, leading to surge in users on rival Bluesky.

However, many official accounts, celebrities, and high-profile posters continue to be active on X due to its larger number of users.

Twitter rival Bluesky crosses 20 million users
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US