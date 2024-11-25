Elon Musk reveals how to post links on X to get more priority

Elon Musk, owner of the X social media platform, appeared to confirm that posting a link in a main post could lead to the tweet being deprioritised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk instead suggested to a user to write a description of the content in the main post and put the link in a reply.

User Paul Graham, who had close to two million followers, complained on Monday (November 25, 2024) that the de-prioritisation of tweets with links was “Twitter’s biggest flaw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Musk on the same day suggested, “Just write a description in the main post and put the link in the reply. This just stops lazy linking.”

His answer aligned with past suggestions that posting content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X resulted in better traffic and engagement levels than posting a link to a third-party website.

However, the user did not seem convinced by the logic of this response and questioned how putting a link and its description in the same post was “lazy.”

Since the U.S. presidential election which saw Donald Trump’s victory, many X users have been leaving the Musk-owned platform, leading to surge in users on rival Bluesky.

However, many official accounts, celebrities, and high-profile posters continue to be active on X due to its larger number of users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.