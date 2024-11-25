 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Elon Musk reveals how to post links on X to get more priority

Elon Musk told a user on X that they should put their link in the reply instead of the main post

Updated - November 25, 2024 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
His answer aligned with past suggestions to post content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X [File]

His answer aligned with past suggestions to post content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk, owner of the X social media platform, appeared to confirm that posting a link in a main post could lead to the tweet being deprioritised.

Musk instead suggested to a user to write a description of the content in the main post and put the link in a reply.

User Paul Graham, who had close to two million followers, complained on Monday (November 25, 2024) that the de-prioritisation of tweets with links was “Twitter’s biggest flaw.”

In response, Musk on the same day suggested, “Just write a description in the main post and put the link in the reply. This just stops lazy linking.”

His answer aligned with past suggestions that posting content such as videos, podcasts, articles, etc. natively on X resulted in better traffic and engagement levels than posting a link to a third-party website.

However, the user did not seem convinced by the logic of this response and questioned how putting a link and its description in the same post was “lazy.”

Since the U.S. presidential election which saw Donald Trump’s victory, many X users have been leaving the Musk-owned platform, leading to surge in users on rival Bluesky.

However, many official accounts, celebrities, and high-profile posters continue to be active on X due to its larger number of users.

Twitter rival Bluesky crosses 20 million users

Published - November 25, 2024 02:54 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.