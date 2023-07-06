  • Electric car giant Tesla is set to realise fully autonomous vehicles "later this year", CEO Elon Musk said Thursday, in the billionaire's latest forecast for the long-anticipated milestone.
  • Musk has missed his own deadlines for a fully autonomous vehicle - and Tesla's driver-assistance technology has provoked regulatory probes in the United States.
  • Tesla reported a drop in first-quarter earnings this year, with the company undertaking a series of price cuts in the face of competition from other automakers.