Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs: Report

The report also said that Mr. Musk intends to reverse Twitter’s existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office

Reuters New York
November 03, 2022 10:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on November 2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter's new owner will inform the staff affected on November 4, according to the report.

Also Read
The shape of ‘Elon Musk vs Twitter’ story: how the saga unfolded 

Bloomberg also reported that Mr. Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Musk, in a tweet, had denied a New York Times report that said he was planning to lay off Twitter employees before November 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

Also Read
Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported earlier this week, citing sources that Mr. Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter's workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Twitter
social networking
merger, acquisition and takeover
job layoffs
business (general)
USA

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app