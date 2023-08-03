HamberMenu
Elon Musk-owned X sued by AFP over copyright issue

The news outlet Agence France-Presse has sued the Elon Musk-owned X, previously Twitter, over paying for news

August 03, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Agence France-Presse (AFP) has sued the Elon Musk-owned X [File]

Agence France-Presse (AFP) has sued the Elon Musk-owned X [File] | Photo Credit: AP

News company Agence France-Presse (AFP) has sued the Elon Musk-owned X, previously known as Twitter, over copyright as it tries to force the social media platform to pay the news outlet in exchange for displaying its content.

As a country in the European Union, France is covered by “neighbouring rights” which is a system where companies such as Google and Facebook pay some news organisations for sharing their content.

ALSO READ
From X to Threads to Bluesky: the social media scramble

However, X has not entertained the matter and the news agency wants a Paris court to order the social media company to submit relevant data to help AFP understand how much it could claim.

“The Agency will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content,” said AFP in a statement.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This week saw Meta blocking news for Canada-based users after it opposed the country’s Online News Act, which mandated Big Tech giants would have to pay news publishers for the news content shared on social media or search platforms.

Publishers and social media platforms across several countries are currently debating whether social media networks boost news organisations’ revenue or vice versa.

