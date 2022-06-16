Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Reuters June 16, 2022 10:05 IST

Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman that allowed the agreement to stand

Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk talks about Tesla’s new battery swapping program in Hawthorne, California. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman that allowed the agreement to stand. Also Read Tesla faces investor lawsuit over Musk tweets on 10% stock sales The agreement arose from an SEC lawsuit claiming that Tesla's chief executive defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private, when in reality a buyout was not close. Musk later accepted a SEC consent decree requiring a Tesla lawyer to screen tweets that might contain material information about the company. In seeking to end the consent decree and quash part of a subsequent subpoena, Musk accused the SEC of undermining his constitutional right to free speech and using the decree to launch "endless, boundless investigations of his speech." Musk is trying to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.



