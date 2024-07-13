ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk donates ‘sizeable’ amount to Trump campaign ahead of U.S. Election 2024 

Published - July 13, 2024 09:51 am IST

Tech billionaire Elon Musk donated a “sizeable” amount to support the reelection efforts of former U.S. President Donald Trump.  

The Hindu Bureau

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC, that will be used in the reelection bid of former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Bloomberg report

The owner of X’s donation towards Trump campaign comes months after he said he would not spend money on either the Trump or President Joe Biden as the two prepare for a new rematch for the White House.

Musk has been supportive of conservative viewpoints and politics in recent years and had suggested he could endorse a candidate late in the race.

Musk has also been critical of Biden on X, criticising the sitting president over his allegiance to unions and his immigrations policies

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache).

The move demonstrates Musk’s growing influence in the Washington and is being viewed as a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the U.S. political landscape.

