GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk donates ‘sizeable’ amount to Trump campaign ahead of U.S. Election 2024 

Tech billionaire Elon Musk donated a “sizeable” amount to support the reelection efforts of former U.S. President Donald Trump.  

Published - July 13, 2024 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a “sizeable” amount to the America PAC, that will be used in the reelection bid of former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Bloomberg report

The owner of X’s donation towards Trump campaign comes months after he said he would not spend money on either the Trump or President Joe Biden as the two prepare for a new rematch for the White House.

Musk has been supportive of conservative viewpoints and politics in recent years and had suggested he could endorse a candidate late in the race.

Musk has also been critical of Biden on X, criticising the sitting president over his allegiance to unions and his immigrations policies

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache).

The move demonstrates Musk’s growing influence in the Washington and is being viewed as a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the U.S. political landscape.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / politics / World / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.