Elon Musk denies that Starlink satellite-based internet was sold to Russia

Despite allegations by the Ukrainian military that Starlink’s satellite-based internet was being used by Russia, Elon Musk denied the news reports of Starlink sales to Russia

February 13, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Starlink insisted last week that it has no active terminals in Russia and that its service would not work in the country [File]

Starlink insisted last week that it has no active terminals in Russia and that its service would not work in the country [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk has denied allegations that his company’s satellite-based internet technology, Starlink, has been sold to Russia, despite Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence claiming that Russians were using the tech in occupied parts of Ukraine.

“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” Musk posted on Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the Ukrainian defence ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said that Russian use of the technology was “beginning to take on a systemic nature,” reported Reuters on Sunday.

Starlink also insisted last week that it has no active terminals in Russia and that its service would not work in the country.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“SpaceX does not do business of any kind with the Russian Government or its military,” posted Starlink on X on February 9.

“Additionally, Starlink has not authorized any third-party intermediaries, resellers or distributors of any kind to sell Starlink in Dubai,” it added, in response to accusations that Russia was sourcing its Starlink equipment through Dubai.

Though it did not address the status of Starlink terminals in Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, Starlink posted that any terminals being used by unauthorised parties could be deactivated following an investigation.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Musk assisted the besieged country by giving it thousands of Starlink terminals for internet access, but has limited their use to certain areas, leading to criticism.

