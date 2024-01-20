ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk denies report his AI company secures $500 million toward $1 billion funding goal

January 20, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

Elon Musk has said a report that his AI company, xAI, has secured $500 million in commitments from investors toward a $1 billion goal is inaccurate

Reuters

xAI could not immediately be reached for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk has said a report that his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has secured $500 million in commitments from investors toward a $1 billion goal is inaccurate.

"This is simply not accurate," he said in a reply to a user post about the Bloomberg article on social media platform X.

The artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI is discussing a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion, though terms could still change in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

xAI could not immediately be reached for comment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk and investors are expected to finalise terms in the next couple of weeks, and some parties are evaluating whether they can get computing power in addition to, or in some cases instead of, xAI equity shares, Bloomberg reported.

Last December, Musk said his artificial intelligence company was not raising funds, a day after the startup filed with the U.S. securities regulator to raise up to $1 billion in an equity offering.

Musk launched xAI in July last year in response to Big Tech's AI efforts, which he has criticised for excessive censorship and a lack of adequate safety measures.

