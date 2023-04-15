ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk creates AI company X, possible OpenAI rival

April 15, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is listed as X.AI’s director and has reportedly been buying GPUs

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has founded a company focusing on artificial intelligence that could stand as a potential rival to OpenAI, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times.

The company, named X.AI, features Mr. Musk’s trademark ‘X’ brand, and was incorporated in March, in the U.S. state of Nevada. According to a legal filing, he has been listed as the company’s director.

Mr. Musk has reportedly brought together experts in the AI space and was exploring funding opportunities with the support of SpaceX and Tesla investors, said The Financial Times, adding that the new company could rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

The Twitter chief had bought thousands of graphic processing units (GPUs) which are crucial to speed up the computers which power complex AI processes, as per a report by Business Insider.

Mr. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but later left the company and has since criticised its activities and funding model. He also signed an open letter calling for a pause on testing powerful AI systems and has expressed his fears about AI technology becoming dangerous.

