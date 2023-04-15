HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk creates AI company X, possible OpenAI rival

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is listed as X.AI’s director and has reportedly been buying GPUs

April 15, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Elon Musk

File photo of Elon Musk | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has founded a company focusing on artificial intelligence that could stand as a potential rival to OpenAI, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times.

The company, named X.AI, features Mr. Musk’s trademark ‘X’ brand, and was incorporated in March, in the U.S. state of Nevada. According to a legal filing, he has been listed as the company’s director.

Mr. Musk has reportedly brought together experts in the AI space and was exploring funding opportunities with the support of SpaceX and Tesla investors, said The Financial Times, adding that the new company could rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk says AI stresses him out

The Twitter chief had bought thousands of graphic processing units (GPUs) which are crucial to speed up the computers which power complex AI processes, as per a report by Business Insider.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mr. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but later left the company and has since criticised its activities and funding model. He also signed an open letter calling for a pause on testing powerful AI systems and has expressed his fears about AI technology becoming dangerous.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.