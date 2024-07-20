Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 19 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed leader in the world on social media platform X.

“Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” Musk, also the owner of X Corp., formerly Twitter, said in a post on X.

PM Modi has 100.1 million followers on X.

Earlier this week, when this milestone was reached, Modi said on X: “A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more." “Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well,” Modi said.

Among other heads of government with a large following are US President Joe Biden (38.1 million) and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (21.5 million).

Prime Minister Modi is also an influential presence on YouTube and Instagram with nearly 25 million subscribers and more than 91 million followers respectively.

