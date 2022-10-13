Starlink helps restore energy, communications infrastructure in parts of Ukraine

Some of the Starlink internet devices that had suffered outages have come back online in the past few days, according to sources

Reuters
October 13, 2022 11:32 IST

File photo of a Starlink terminal in Ukraine | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SpaceX's Starlink services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine's critical areas, the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache.)

"Over 100 cruise missiles attacked (Ukraine's) energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas," Fedorov tweeted.

Some of the Starlink internet devices that had suffered outages have come back online in the past few days, restoring crucial lines of communications in territory recently liberated from Russian occupation, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian soldiers and officials.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, when Ukraine's internet was disrupted following Russia's invasion, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said Starlink satellite broadband service was available in the country and SpaceX was sending more terminals to Ukraine.

