Elon Musk broaches legal action against Anti-Defamation League

September 05, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Elon Musk on Tuesday broached the idea of filing a defamation case against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The lawsuit is aimed at clearing Musk-owned platform X from the “matter of anti-Semitism.”

Musk claimed on X that ADL has falsely labelled him and his platform as promoters of antisemitism. He asserted that this played a substantial role in contributing to a 60% decrease in X’s U.S. advertising revenue.

The multi-billionaire’s tirade started with a fervent declaration of his commitment to free speech while vehemently opposing any form of antisemitism.

However, it took a controversial turn when he engaged with the hashtag #BanTheADL, which began trending on X following a seemingly productive conversation between ADL CEO Joseph Greenblatt and X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

At the heart of Musk’s allegations is his belief that the ADL’s supposed pressure on advertisers has led to X’s financial troubles, which is ultimately driving down the platform’s advertising revenue.

Founded in 1913, the ADL is an international Jewish non-profit dedicated to civil rights and the fight against antisemitism and extremism.

ADL has asserted that it did not publicly accuse Musk or X of promoting antisemitism. It acknowledged a troubling increase in hate speech on X since Musk took ownership but emphasised its commitment to its mission of combating antisemitism and hate speech targeting marginalised communities.

The escalating feud raises questions on the responsibilities of social media platforms and their influential owners. Musk’s threat of a defamation lawsuit against the ADL could potentially lead to a legal battle with far-reaching consequences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.