GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elon Musk-backed political action committee under investigation for potential legal violations

A political action committee backed by billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation in Michigan for possible violations of state laws

Published - August 05, 2024 11:09 am IST

Reuters
Tesla CEO Musk has previously said he did create a PAC focused on supporting candidates but has not pledged anything to anyone [File]

Tesla CEO Musk has previously said he did create a PAC focused on supporting candidates but has not pledged anything to anyone [File] | Photo Credit: AP

A political action committee backed by billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation in Michigan for possible violations of state laws, a spokesperson for the Michigan secretary of state's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Tesla CEO Musk has previously said he did create a PAC focused on supporting candidates but has not pledged anything to anyone.

The Musk-backed America PAC has been acquiring detailed voter information from those living in Michigan and other states after people have submitted their personal data through a section on the PAC's website that says "register to vote," CNBC reported earlier.

Kamala Harris deepfake shared by Elon Musk raises concerns about AI in politics

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

"While the America PAC is a federal political action committee, the Department is reviewing their activities to determine if there have been any violations of state law. We will refer potential violations to the Michigan Attorney General's office as appropriate," a spokesperson for Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's secretary of state, said in a statement to Reuters.

"Every citizen should know exactly how their personal information is being used by PACs, especially if an entity is claiming it will help people register to vote in Michigan or any other state," a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State said in an email to Reuters.

The Michigan Department of State is currently in the early stages of investigating the situation and cannot confirm if the focus is on any specific aspect at this time, the spokesperson added.

The Michigan Attorney General's office and America PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

Musk, the world's richest person, has publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

In the last few years, Musk has espoused right-wing views, becoming a fierce critic of diversity initiatives, Biden's immigration policies and has complained that Democrats had given a "very cold shoulder" to Tesla and his rocket company, SpaceX.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.