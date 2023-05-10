ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk announces Twitter encrypted direct messages; voice and video chat coming soon

May 10, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that features such as encrypted DMs and voice/video chats to connect with users worldwide would be coming soon

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Twitter logo on a phone | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk has announced several new features that users of the latest Twitter app will be able to experience, including the first version of encrypted direct messages, and voice/video chat.

Encrypted direct messages (DMs) are slated for release on Thursday and Musk promised they would improve “rapidly.”

“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” he said.

The Twitter chief also noted that those with the latest version of the app would be able to DM any message in threads and use any emoji as well.

Musk shared that voice and video chat from Twitter handles would be “coming soon,” allowing users to talk to people all over the world without using a phone number.

On Wednesday, Musk retweeted allegations that WhatsApp was accessing smartphone microphones in the background. He added that WhatsApp could not be trusted.

Earlier in the week, Musk announced that Twitter would be purging accounts that had been unused for years, in order to free up the handles. Users raised concerns such as platform fragmentation and the loss of accounts belonging to deceased users.

In response, Musk said that accounts would be “archived.”

