Elon Musk announces tweet recommendation code to go open source on March 31

March 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the code involved in recommending tweets to users would go open source on March 31.

Mr. Musk had previously promised to make the Twitter algorithm open source weeks earlier, but failed to deliver. He called the algorithm “overly complex” and said it wasn’t understood even internally. However, he promised to patch issues quickly.

“We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he said.

Mr. Musk added that code transparency would be “incredibly embarrassing” but should gradually boost the quality of recommended tweets and earn users’ trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Twitter chief promised to share advertising revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers, but eligible users reported that they have not started receiving their payments.

Mr. Musk on Saturday also said that Twitter would be using artificial intelligence in order to “detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion” on the platform.

This comes despite the Tesla billionaire admitting that AI technology stressed him out and that he feared he may have helped accelerate tech that he said was “quite dangerous.”