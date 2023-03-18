ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk announces tweet recommendation code to go open source on March 31

March 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that part of the platform’s code would go open source on March 31, in order to build trust and boost quality

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Elon Musk | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the code involved in recommending tweets to users would go open source on March 31.

Mr. Musk had previously promised to make the Twitter algorithm open source weeks earlier, but failed to deliver. He called the algorithm “overly complex” and said it wasn’t understood even internally. However, he promised to patch issues quickly.

ALSO READ
A Red Hat lesson for Elon Musk

“We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he said.

Mr. Musk added that code transparency would be “incredibly embarrassing” but should gradually boost the quality of recommended tweets and earn users’ trust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Twitter chief promised to share advertising revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers, but eligible users reported that they have not started receiving their payments.

Mr. Musk on Saturday also said that Twitter would be using artificial intelligence in order to “detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion” on the platform.

This comes despite the Tesla billionaire admitting that AI technology stressed him out and that he feared he may have helped accelerate tech that he said was “quite dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US