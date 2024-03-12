Elon Musk announces that AI startup xAI will open source Grok chatbot

Elon Musk announced on Monday that his AI company xAI would open source its chatbot Grok that is available as part of his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
“This week, @xAI will open source Grok,” posted Musk to his more than 170 million followers.
Musk hit ChatGPT-maker OpenAI with a lawsuit filed on February 29, accusing the AI startup and its chief Sam Altman of departing from the “original mission and historical practice of making its technology and knowledge available to the public,” by keeping GPT-4’s internal design largely a secret.
When he announced that Grok would become open source, he also added that OpenAI was a “lie.”
