Elon Musk announces new Twitter features, users ask for previously promised updates

March 06, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced three new upcoming features on the social media platform but users have been asking about earlier changes promised in February.

“Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month,” tweeted Mr. Musk on Sunday.

However, as the updates were promised, users asked about the status of the ad revenue sharing model, which would let Twitter Blue subscribers take some of the revenue for the ads shown in their threads.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Mr. Musk had tweeted on February 3. However, Twitter Blue users have complained that they are yet to see their revenue.

The Twitter chief also promised to make the platform’s algorithm open source last week while employees struggled to access the company communication tool Slack, which went down for at least a day.