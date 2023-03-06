ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk announces new Twitter features, users ask for previously promised updates

March 06, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Elon Musk announced updates to Direct Messages, emoji use, and the launch of encryption later this month, but users want to know what happened to the updates he promised in February

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Twitter CEO Elon Musk | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced three new upcoming features on the social media platform but users have been asking about earlier changes promised in February.

“Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month,” tweeted Mr. Musk on Sunday.

ALSO READ
E.U. calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

However, as the updates were promised, users asked about the status of the ad revenue sharing model, which would let Twitter Blue subscribers take some of the revenue for the ads shown in their threads.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Mr. Musk had tweeted on February 3. However, Twitter Blue users have complained that they are yet to see their revenue.

The Twitter chief also promised to make the platform’s algorithm open source last week while employees struggled to access the company communication tool Slack, which went down for at least a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US