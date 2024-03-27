ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk announces all X premium subscribers will be able to use AI chatbot Grok

March 27, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that all premium subscribers on X would be able to use the AI chatbot Grok

The Hindu Bureau

Musk has used multiple opportunities to accuse OpenAI and Microsoft of withholding information [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk has announced that his company’s AI chatbot Grok will be made available to premium subscribers on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) later this week.

In the past, only Premium+ subscribers were able to try out Grok, which was created by Musk’s AI company xAI.

The Tesla chief also made Grok open source, allowing people to access it through GitHub.

“Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI. This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue,” said xAI in a statement, when making the model open source earlier in the month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot references OpenAI in its responses

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As he promotes Grok, Musk has used multiple opportunities to accuse OpenAI and Microsoft of withholding information about their technologies.

He also sued OpenAI, claiming that it had abandoned its original mission to instead focus on profits. OpenAI has refuted the allegations and highlighted how its tools are being used world over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

OpenAI expands lobbying efforts, hiring former US senator
Elon Musk denies report his AI company secured $500 million toward $1 billion funding goal
OpenAI’s GPT-4 hit by user complaints; company promises action to fix it
How Google’s Gemini-powered Bard compares with OpenAI’s GPT-4?

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US