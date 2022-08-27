Electronic Arts shares rise amid reports of Amazon buyout

Shares of video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc. will announce an offer for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner

Reuters
August 26, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of Electronic Arts game developer logo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Although CNBC citing sources reported on August 26, that Amazon.com Inc. is not expected to bid for video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc., shares of the company jumped 8% in premarket trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today had reported earlier that Amazon would announce an offer today for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

EA shared pared gains after the CNBC report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc. will announce an offer for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner.

Amazon has made an offer and an announcement will be made later today, USA Today reported, citing GLHF sources.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

GLHF is a Stockholm, Sweden-based esports content company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
merger, acquisition and takeover
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app