Electronic Arts shares rise amid reports of Amazon buyout

Reuters August 27, 2022 02:15 IST

Shares of video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc. will announce an offer for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner

A file photo of Electronic Arts game developer logo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Although CNBC citing sources reported on August 26, that Amazon.com Inc. is not expected to bid for video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc., shares of the company jumped 8% in premarket trading. USA Today had reported earlier that Amazon would announce an offer today for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner. Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. EA shared pared gains after the CNBC report. Shares of video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc. will announce an offer for the “FIFA” and “Apex Legends” owner. Amazon has made an offer and an announcement will be made later today, USA Today reported, citing GLHF sources. GLHF is a Stockholm, Sweden-based esports content company.



