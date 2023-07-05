Electrification targets for EVs in Delhi unrealistic, Nasscom says

July 05, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has raised concerns about the unrealistic electrification targets for EVs in Delhi citing supply constraints, inadequate charging infrastructure, high entry costs and challenges ahead for the cab-drivers.

The industry body made these observations on the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme by the Delhi government.

Nasscom says that only 0.16% of total vehicles in use in Delhi are currently EVs. It states that the current share of EVs in Delhi is a mere 0.74%, 30.3% and 0.16% for 2W, 3W and 4W vehicles, respectively.

The tech industry body points that charging infrastructure is inadequate, as many charging stations that have been set up do not work properly, are too crowded during peak travel hours and are not available in all areas.

As per Nasscom, the cost of acquiring EVs is also considerably higher compared to Internal Combustion Engine models (ICE). 2-wheeler EV models are around 25% more expensive, 3-wheeler EV models are around 40% more expensive and 4-wheeler EV models are approximately 60% more expensive.

Nasscom also presses upon the case of bike taxis in Delhi which are currently banned by the Delhi government. As per the proposed Aggregator guidelines, the transition from ICE motorbikes to 2-wheeler EVs is immediate with aggregators needing to onboard 100% EVs from the date of notification.

The note further adds that only 0.74% of all two-wheelers in Delhi are EVs today. Moreover, most 2-wheeler EVs available today are scooters and not motorcycles, which are the preferred form factor for bike taxi operators.

The note suggests that the onboarding targets of EVs must be revised and reflective of the EV ecosystem in the NCT. Electrification should be carried out in a phased manner. It further offers the need to create a working group of aggregators and delivery service providers to work with the Govt of Delhi for electrification.

It also states that the per vehicle license fee under the proposed scheme is exceptionally high.

