Electric vehicle renting service Hala Mobility teams up with battery manufacturer Sieger Technologies for 18,000 electric two-wheelers

February 06, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

E-MaaS multi-modal platform Hala Mobility, which offers electric vehicles for rent, has teamed up with lithium-ion battery manufacturer Sieger Technologies in order to deploy 18,000 two-wheeler EVs in Hyderabad in the next two years, announced the companies this week.

Hala Mobility will move 2,000 electric two-wheelers across the city in phases until the total count of 18,000 is reached by the end of 2026.

Other cities that will also see EV deployment in the future include Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mumbai, and Pune.

Sieger’s advanced battery technology will be integrated so that Hala Mobility’s fleet deployments can make use of battery swap capabilities, fast charge/discharge, and extended cycle life.

“The technology will empower riders to charge their vehicles up to 80% in just 40 minutes, effectively addressing range anxiety and providing an efficient 2W solution with extended battery life for improved mileage and range. These collaborations not only elevate the accessibility and reach of our platform but also contribute to making sustainable mobility options more appealing and practical for consumers,” said Srikanth Reddy, Founder and CEO of Hala Mobility.

Meanwhile, Sieger Technologies is known for its Gen 2.0 Rapid Charge Batteries.

“We chose to partner with Hala Mobility due to their commitment to reliability, affordability, and ease of access in the electric mobility sector. Hala Mobility’s innovative E-MaaS platform aligns perfectly with our goal to revolutionize E- Mobility Space. This partnership allows us to deploy our Efficient Gen 2.0 Rapid Charge lithium-ion batteries at scale, providing a minimal downtime to end users by having 20% - 80% Charge under 40 minutes and thereby contributing to the widespread adoption of fast charging solutions. We are confident that together, we can make a significant impact on the future of electric transportation in India,” said Guru Prashanth Madem, MD, Sieger Tech.

