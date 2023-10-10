ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests four persons in Vivo PMLA case

October 10, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The ED arrested the MD of Lava International, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo

PTI

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) [File]. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday.

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They are expected to be produced before a court here where the ED will seek their custody.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is the ED looking into the operations of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo?

The agency had raided the company and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US