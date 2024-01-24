GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

eBay to slash 1,000 jobs, scale back contracts

eBay will cut about 1,000 roles, or an estimated 9% of its current workforce, the e-commerce retailer said this week

January 24, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

Reuters
eBay will also scale back the number of contracts within its alternative workforce over the coming months [File]

eBay will also scale back the number of contracts within its alternative workforce over the coming months [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 roles, or an estimated 9% of its current workforce, the e-commerce retailer said on Tuesday.

"While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business," eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said in a letter shared with employees.

"To address this, we're implementing organizational changes that align and consolidate certain teams to improve the end-to-end experience, and better meet the needs of our customers around the world."

ALSO READ
Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

The job cuts follow a wave of U.S. tech layoffs after the industry hired heavily during the pandemic, including among behemoths such as Amazon and Google.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In addition to the job cuts, the company will also scale back the number of contracts within its alternative workforce over the coming months, Iannone added in the note.

Last February, eBay announced plans to lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.