EA taps Microsoft executive as new chief financial officer

01 February 2022 10:25 IST

Suh is currently serving as corporate vice president and CFO of Microsoft’s Cloud + AI group since January 2018.

Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc named Microsoft executive Chris Suh as its new chief financial officer on Monday, replacing Blake Jorgensen.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Suh is currently serving as corporate vice president and CFO of Microsoft's Cloud + AI group since January 2018. Prior to that, he was the general manager of Investor Relations at the company for five years.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Microsoft strides into the gaming metaverse

Last year, EA had said Jorgensen, who has been the firm's finance head for over a decade, would step down. Company insider Laura Miele has already taken over the reins as chief operating officer, which was Jorgensen's other role.

Suh, whose role would be effective from March 1, would report to Chairman and chief executive officer Andrew Wilson, the company said. Jorgensen will remain with the company until the summer to assist with the transition as well as with special projects.

The "FIFA" publisher is expected to report quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday.