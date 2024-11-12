Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 launched in India

Dyson on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) launched its new air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1, in India, which provides both cool and hot purified air.

The U.K. based company aims new buyers with the increasing air pollution and the onset of winters in India.

The purifier is equipped with Dyson’s fully sealed HEPA filters that claims to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 can deliver over 290 liters airflow per second.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 automatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and show the levels in real-time on the LCD screen.

It also offers a Night Mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifier after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 is available at ₹56,900, across Dyson Demo stores, website in India in two colours.

