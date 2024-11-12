ADVERTISEMENT

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 launched in India

Published - November 12, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The U.K. based company aims new buyers with the increasing air pollution and the onset of winters in India

The Hindu Bureau

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 launched in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dyson on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) launched its new air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1, in India, which provides both cool and hot purified air.

The purifier is equipped with Dyson’s fully sealed HEPA filters that claims to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 can deliver over 290 liters airflow per second.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 automatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and show the levels in real-time on the LCD screen.

It also offers a Night Mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifier after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 is available at ₹56,900, across Dyson Demo stores, website in India in two colours.

