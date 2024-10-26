ADVERTISEMENT

Dyson launches Big Ball corded vacuum cleaner in India

Updated - October 26, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Dyson Big Ball wand offers 360° articulation. It rides on a ball for steering

The Hindu Bureau

Dyson launches Big Ball corded vacuum cleaner in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dyson has launched the Big Ball corded vacuum cleaner with the carbon-fibre cleaner head, a mattress tool and combi tool, suited for all floor types in India. The Dyson Big Ball features a 1.6 litre bin with a no-touch bin emptying mechanism and a 22 feet cord.

The Dyson Big Ball claims up to 205 air watts (AW) suction with its two-tiered radial root cyclone technology. It generates maximum airflow and captures even the finest dust and dirt particles, claims Dyson.

Dyson Big Ball also uses self-righting technology so when toppled, it automatically picks itself up.

Dyson Big Ball wand offers 360° articulation. It rides on a ball for steering.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Dyson Big Ball is a bagless vacuum cleaner. It doesn’t require washing or replacing any dirty filters.

The Dyson Big Ball is available at Dyson and Dyson Demo stores across India at ₹29,900. It comes with a 5-year warranty including 2-year accidental damage protection.

