Government on Tuesday notified to reduce import duty on mobile spare parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, mechanical items of plastic and metal, and others from 15% to 10% to expedite exports from the country

January 31, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The five percent duty cut on import of mobile components holds the promise of potentially impacting end-pricing for consumers positively, said homegrown mobile manufacturer Lava International.

The Union government on Tuesday notified reduced import duty on mobile spare parts like battery covers, main lenses, back covers, mechanical items made of plastic and metal, and others from 15% to 10% to expedite exports from the country.

“The government’s decision to cut import duties on mobile phone manufacturing parts from 15% to 10% is a welcome move for the entire smartphone industry, including Lava International. This reduction is a positive step towards improving cost efficiencies in our manufacturing processes,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava International Ltd.

Mr. Agarwal said that the lowered import duties are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting exports by making Indian-manufactured smartphones more competitive in the global market.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“This is a critical and welcome policy intervention by the government towards making mobile manufacturing competitive in India. Building scale, riding on low input tariffs is key to transforming India into a global hub for Electronics Manufacturing and Exports”, said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), an industry body representing mobile and electronics ecosystem.

“Mobiles constitute over 52% of electronics exports thanks to the PLI Scheme. This is the first industry to leapfrog out of import substitution to export-led growth within the last 8 years. Government has been an excellent and willing partner in this transformation,” added Mr. Mohindroo.

Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research said, “This move can help OEMs to drop smartphone prices by 3-5%, which will, in turn, be passed on to the end customer in the near term and make the devices affordable, especially in the entry and budget segments.”

Prachir added that government’s intent is to help the smartphone industry generate demand, which has witnessed low demand for the past two years, especially in the entry and budget segments.

These segments (entry and budget) were the worst hit by the currency fluctuations and have witnessed price-rise in the past one year.” We can expect them to have a positive impact and witness growth in the coming quarters, he added.

