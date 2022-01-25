Dutch watchdog fines Apple 5 mln euros for failure to comply on app store

25 January 2022 11:10 IST

Apple on Jan. 15 said it had complied with the December order from the Authority for Consumers and Markets - but the regulator said on Monday Apple had not.

Apple was fined 5 million euros ($5.65 million) by the Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday for failing to comply with an order to open its app store to allow dating app providers in the Netherlands to use alternative payment methods.

"Apple has failed to satisfy the requirements on several points," the ACM said in a statement.

"The most important one is that Apple has failed to adjust its conditions, as a result of which dating-app providers are still unable to use other payment systems. At the moment, dating-app providers can merely express their ‘interest’."

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. The company is appealing the ACM's December decision.

The ACM said it had informed the company of its decision, and the company would be subject to a weekly fine ranging from 5 million to 50 million euros until it complies.