Dutch competition regulator wants more power after EU drops probe of Microsoft's Inflection takeover

The Dutch market regulator said it needed more powers to investigate deals, a day after the EU regulators said they will not take action against Microsoft’s hiring of AI startup Inflection’s staff

Published - September 19, 2024 04:39 pm IST - AMSTERDAM

Reuters
The Dutch market regulator said it needed more powers to investigate deals after EU said it would not take action against Microsoft for hiring staff from AI startup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Dutch market regulator said on Thursday it needed more powers to investigate deals at its own level, a day after the European Union antitrust regulators said they would not take action against Microsoft's hiring of artificial intelligence startup Inflection's staff.

In a statement, the Netherlands Authority of Consumers and Markets (ACM) said it remained to be seen if that deal will have any "negative consequences" for consumers and businesses in the country.

"That is why we believed that an investigation was necessary. The ability to assess the effects of these types of acquisitions and to prevent market power does not exist at this moment," said Martijn Snoep, ACM's chairman of the board.

"In order to be able do so, ACM requires a new power. It would also restore the ability of ACM to refer these types of acquisitions that have effects across Europe to the European Commission."

