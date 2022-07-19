Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
The crypto exchange giant has faced regulatory hurdles worldwide even as it grows by the day
The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Monday said it had fined Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, 3.3 million euros ($3.35 million) for offering services in the Netherlands without being registered in the country.
The fine was issued in April 2022, following a public warning issued against Binance in August 2021, DNB said. The bank said in a statement that Binance in June had indicated it would appeal.
