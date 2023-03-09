DuckDuckGo launches ChatGPT-based search feature to display search results

March 09, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

DuckDuckGo launched a new feature to summarise answers using information from Wikipedia displayed at the top of the web browser’s search results.

Called DuckAssist, the feature is now in beta, and uses natural language processing technology from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google-backed Anthropic to anonymously generate a brief to respond to questions. The feature uses information from Wikipedia and occasionally Britannica.

This is the first in a series of generative AI-assisted features expected to be rolled out in the coming months. However, DuckAssist is most likely to appear in searches when users search for questions that have straightforward answers in Wikipedia, the company said in a blog post.

To reduce the chances of the bot “hallucinating”, DuckAssist will only summarise information from Wikipedia and related sources. It will also provide a source link below the summary pointing to specific sections within the article to ensure users can learn more.

The feature will not require users to login to the browser and the company has claimed searches will not be used to train AI models.

DuckAssist beta is available in English in browsing apps from iOS, Android and Mac along with browser extensions in Firefox, Chrome and Safari.

The feature from the company comes as the race for AI integration heats up. Earlier this month, Brave, another privacy focussed internet browser, announced an AI-powered summariser to help users making search queries locate short and concise answers to their questions.