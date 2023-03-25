DualSense Edge Review: Expensive and extensible

March 25, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Playstation 5 owners have been wrestling with Dualsense drift, a glitch which seems to register movement even when the controllers are not in use. Sony’s answer to that is the new DualSense Edge, a pro controller that poses significant upgrades, with some nifty features that are undoubtedly welcome, with also a hefty price tag. While not completely revolutionary, the Edge does bring some welcome customisation to your gameplay experience.

The Edge comes in a special hardshell case that is made of the same material as the white shell on both controllers, which is singularly the best part of the entire package. The case itself looks like it could withstand the rigours of rough travel. The controller sits snug in a foam pocket with sculpted triggers and thumbsticks with their own individual housings, at the top of the case is a hard flap held by velcro, that you can thread in the charging cable to charge while the Edge is in storage.

Compared to the DualSense 5 regular controller, it feels a bit more solid and premium in your hands, and while it does look virtually identical, it does look and feel sleeker. One of the biggest differences to tell them apart is the Edge has a shiny black as compared to the matte black of the original, and the touchpad in the centre of the Edge is black, instead of white. The accompanying accoutrements such as extra triggers, slot easily into the back and come in a long-sculpted form and short paddle-like form. I personally prefer the short form for my dainty hands, as the knuckle kept hitting the large sculpts. The back triggers engage with a nice tactile bump and are extremely handy.

At the bottom of the thumbsticks are two new paddles added as well, used to switch, and cycle through the multiple profiles you’ve set. Both do the same job, and you can cycle through 4 quickset options, but you can create as many as you want. At the back of the unit there’s a tiny switch that pops open the thumbstick area shroud. This gives you access to the thumbstick modules, which affix and connect through a simple USB A interface. If either stick exhibits drift, you just need to pop in a new thumbstick unit. The sticks themselves are replaceable, and you can mix and match the height and texture of the thumbsticks.

The touchpad has been redesigned and is now smaller and easier to use, while the face buttons are similar in design to the previous model but reversed in color. The triggers on the top are the same, but there’s switches to change the actuation point setting on the adaptive trigger feature. So, if you want a lighter touch for the right trigger for quicker firing, but a deeper actuation for the left for better aim, you can do that now. Helps a lot in shooting games.

The settings interface is deep and detailed, letting you customise the button presses and even joystick sensitivity. The paddle buttons are extremely helpful, especially in games like Elden Ring, where timed running jump attacks make the difference. The original controller required some finger twisting, but with the Edge, mapping the jump to the back fingers, helped trigger the jump, with the attack on the face button, while your thumb maneuvered the joysticks perfectly. For slashes having the shallow actuation on the trigger, made my attacks faster, with the dodge backup on the other back paddle.

In conclusion, the Sony Dual Sense Edge controller is a fantastic addition to the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, with advanced features that will give you an edge. It does come with a high price tag of ₹15,999, which is almost ₹10,000 more than the standard. If you do go through several controllers because of the drift issue, then perhaps the Edge is worth the price.