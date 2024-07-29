DTDC launches drone delivery services in India 

DTDC launched drone-based deliveries through a strategic partnership with Skye Air Mobility. The first drone delivery happened from Bilaspur to Gurugram sector 92, covering 7.5 km in just 3-4 mins instead of a usual road route of 15 minutes.

The company said the new development promises agile and hassle-free deliveries while contributing to eco-friendly logistics by reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Following the successful launch in Gurugram, DTDC plans to expand its drone delivery service to other key locations across India. The next phase of this initiative will focus on identifying strategic regions where drone deliveries can have the most significant impact.

“As we commence the 35th year of DTDC’s journey, our strategic partnership with Skye Air marks a significant milestone in setting new benchmarks for last-mile delivery. The partnership aims to address the evolving logistics landscape, driven by digitalization and changing consumer behaviours, presenting us with an opportunity to redefine last-mile logistics in this country”, Abhishek Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer of DTDC Express Ltd. said.

“By integrating drones into the delivery network, we can bypass traffic congestion, enhancing delivery speed, efficiency, and sustainability. Each drone delivery can save over 520 grams of CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods”, Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air said.

