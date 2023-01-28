Driver assist features to be an important milestone, says Uno Minda Chairman

January 28, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Uno Minda, the auto components maker, in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu, on the sidelines of the recently concluded Auto Expo for Components, said that with technologies like 5G and AI it has become easier to implement the change required for a sustainable future and growth.

Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and MD of Uno Minda, along with Amit Jain, CTO of the company, explained that they are working on ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which is going to be an important milestone for the company.

We are the first company to be localising cameras in India, which play a major role in development of ADAS told Mr. Minda.

Apart from working on ADAS, Uno Minda Group is also working on sensors. “The surround view, rear view, then we have driver behaviour monitoring. All these features like radar, ultrasonic sensors. We already make ultrasonic sensors, so now we are coming up with ADAS specific ultrasonic sensor,” said Amit Jain.

“Our centers in Pune, Gurgaon, and Chennai, are working on ADAS. This is our growth area as well as a challenge because obviously it’s new for us,” Mr. Jain told.

On flex fuel and Hydrogen cell fuel, the components maker said while they are very good alternatives, it will take some time to settle down. “Hydrogen as fuel is more expensive today over total costs. We are talking about affordability on the one hand clean fuel on the other.”

“It’s too early to put a bet on something. We are keeping our eyes and ears open. We monitor all these different technologies, and try our technology risks,” Mr. Minda concluded.

If the government would say that they will provide special R&D benefits for ethanol, hydrogen, or EV, so there will be a faster adoption and more localisation and then we will lead to self-reliant India, added Mr. Jain.