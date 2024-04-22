GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drake releases song with AI-generated vocals of rappers Tupac, Snoop Dogg

The ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ song, which is a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, features AI-generated audio for Tupac Shakur’s and Snoop Dogg’s verses

April 22, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Drake releases new song with AI-generated vocals.

Drake releases new song with AI-generated vocals. | Photo Credit: AP

Drake has released a new song that features the AI-generated vocals of the legendary late rapper Tupac Shakur. The song was released on Drake’s official Instagram account on Friday night.

The song titled ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ is a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar and features AI-generated audio for Tupac Shakur’s and Snoop Dogg’s verses. The voices sound extremely similar to the actual artists.

As part of the track, AI Tupac and AI Snoop Dogg impart advice to Kendrick, who has been silent after releasing his verse in Metro Boomin and Future’s ‘Like That.’ This was the starting point of their recent clash.

Ringo Starr on unveiling ‘The Beatles’ last track with AI technology

Generative artificial intelligence is improving day-by-day and we are living in a time when differentiating between original tracks and AI-generated songs is extremely difficult. The implications of the unrestricted use of AI in the music industry raises concerns.

While Drake’s latest song leaves no room for doubt about the use of AI, integration of AI in other instances raises questions about transparency and authenticity. From potential harm to artists’ legacies to the spread of misinformation, the unchecked use of AI in art demands careful consideration.

