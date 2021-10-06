Technology

Downloads of travel and navigation apps surge, report says

Google Maps was the most downloaded travel and navigation app between May and July   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Downloads of travel and navigation apps across the globe surged as people set out to travel amid reduced pandemic-induced restrictions.

Travel and navigation apps crossed a billion downloads between May and August, a 20% jump compared to the same period last year, according to analytics firm App Annie.

Booking.com, Hopper and Expedia were the top 3 Online Travel Agency (OTA) apps by global downloads from May to July this year, the research firm said.

The research firm estimates that Google Maps was the most downloaded travel and navigation app between May and July. Uber was the second most downloaded app in the same category and during the same period.


