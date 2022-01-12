DoorDash CEO Tony Xu joins Meta board

Mark Zuckerberg, PayPal’s Peggy Alfrod, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and Peter A.Thiel are a few among the other board members of Meta.

Facebook owner Meta’s board of directors has inducted DoorDash co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu as its newest and tenth member. Xu’s induction to Meta’s board will immediate effect.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement said Xu has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce. Meta is planning to learn from Xu’s expertise as it builds towards the metaverse

In the past few years, Meta has increased its focus on commerce by adding shopping features directly into its apps. With the introduction of e-commerce across its platforms, the company aims to prevent users from leaving the apps.

“Millions of local merchants use Meta’s tools to grow and run their businesses every month. I look forward to working with the board as the company enters the next stage of its journey,” Xu said in a statement.

