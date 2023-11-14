HamberMenu
Donald Trump's Truth Social reports $73 million net loss since launch

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has lost $73 million since its launch in early 2022, a securities filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp showed on Monday

November 14, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Reuters
Trump had announced the launch of his social media app in October 2021, saying it would “stand up to Big Tech” companies such as Twitter and Facebook that previously barred him [File]

Trump had announced the launch of his social media app in October 2021, saying it would “stand up to Big Tech” companies such as Twitter and Facebook that previously barred him [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has lost $73 million since its launch in early 2022, a securities filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with the company, showed on Monday.

Trump had announced the launch of his social media app in October 2021, saying it would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that previously barred him.

In 2022, Truth Social posted a loss of $50 million, with net sales of just $1.4 million. It lost $23 million in the first half of this year, with net sales of $2.3 million.

Trump Media & Technology Group's (TMTG) independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that the financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern, according to the filing.

"TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World."

The company also eliminated several positions in March, the filing said, adding that the action followed a review of all departments, most significantly impacting TMTG's streaming video on demand and infrastructure teams.

