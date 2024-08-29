ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump to feature on podcast with Lex Fridman “soon”

Published - August 29, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Media personality Lex Fridman said he would be doing a podcast with Donald Trump and invited users on X to submit some questions they wanted to ask the former president

The Hindu Bureau

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former U.S. president Donald Trump will be on a podcast episode “soon,” according to media personality Lex Fridman, as he requested his followers and other X users to submit questions they wanted to ask the conservative politician-businessman who is campaigning to become president once more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has recently become active on X after he was banned from Twitter in 2021, and now has 90 million followers on the platform.

Trump says he is open to naming Elon Musk as an adviser

Trump this month joined X owner and billionaire Elon Musk for a “conversation” on X that was derailed about 20 minutes in, due to a partial platform outage. Musk claimed this was a cyber-attack that showed how much opposition there was to the presidential candidate’s words.

Fridman has 3.6 million followers on X and a little over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He frequently interviews leaders and technologists on his platform, and has professed an interest in AI, human sciences, and robotics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US