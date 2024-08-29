Donald Trump to feature on podcast with Lex Fridman “soon”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump will be on a podcast episode “soon,” according to media personality Lex Fridman, as he requested his followers and other X users to submit questions they wanted to ask the conservative politician-businessman who is campaigning to become president once more.

Trump has recently become active on X after he was banned from Twitter in 2021, and now has 90 million followers on the platform.

Trump this month joined X owner and billionaire Elon Musk for a “conversation” on X that was derailed about 20 minutes in, due to a partial platform outage. Musk claimed this was a cyber-attack that showed how much opposition there was to the presidential candidate’s words.

Fridman has 3.6 million followers on X and a little over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He frequently interviews leaders and technologists on his platform, and has professed an interest in AI, human sciences, and robotics.

