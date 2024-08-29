GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Donald Trump to feature on podcast with Lex Fridman “soon”

Media personality Lex Fridman said he would be doing a podcast with Donald Trump and invited users on X to submit some questions they wanted to ask the former president

Published - August 29, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured above [File]

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former U.S. president Donald Trump will be on a podcast episode “soon,” according to media personality Lex Fridman, as he requested his followers and other X users to submit questions they wanted to ask the conservative politician-businessman who is campaigning to become president once more.

Trump has recently become active on X after he was banned from Twitter in 2021, and now has 90 million followers on the platform.

Trump says he is open to naming Elon Musk as an adviser

Trump this month joined X owner and billionaire Elon Musk for a “conversation” on X that was derailed about 20 minutes in, due to a partial platform outage. Musk claimed this was a cyber-attack that showed how much opposition there was to the presidential candidate’s words.

Fridman has 3.6 million followers on X and a little over 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He frequently interviews leaders and technologists on his platform, and has professed an interest in AI, human sciences, and robotics.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.