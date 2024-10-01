Donald Trump-backed crypto platform seeking registrations, users’ Web3 wallets

The crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial, which claimed to be backed by former president Donald Trump, is now seeking “accredited investors in the US and all non-US persons,” as it opened its whitelists to the public.

While both U.S. and non-U.S. users were invited to join and even connect their Web3 wallet, the platform claimed that it was working to include all Americans.

World Liberty Financial was launched in September by Trump, his sons, and entrepreneurs, reported AFP.

The platform appeared to be using Web3 wallets as the identifier for KYC verification. A number of accounts on X were impersonating the original platform in order to scam users.

Though Trump was previously against crypto, he appears to have changed his views, briefly sending up crypto stocks back in July.

Bitcoin this March marked a new all-time-high price as it crossed $73,000.

