ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump-backed crypto platform seeking registrations, users’ Web3 wallets

Published - October 01, 2024 01:23 pm IST

A crypto and decentralised finance platform, World Liberty Financial, claimed to be backed by Trump and was seeking user registrations as well as their Web3 wallets

The Hindu Bureau

World Liberty Financial claims it is the only crypto DeFi platform supported by Trump, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial, which claimed to be backed by former president Donald Trump, is now seeking “accredited investors in the US and all non-US persons,” as it opened its whitelists to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

While both U.S. and non-U.S. users were invited to join and even connect their Web3 wallet, the platform claimed that it was working to include all Americans.

World Liberty Financial was launched in September by Trump, his sons, and entrepreneurs, reported AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform appeared to be using Web3 wallets as the identifier for KYC verification. A number of accounts on X were impersonating the original platform in order to scam users.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Trump family set to run new platform for cryptocurrency

Though Trump was previously against crypto, he appears to have changed his views, briefly sending up crypto stocks back in July.

Bitcoin this March marked a new all-time-high price as it crossed $73,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US