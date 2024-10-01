GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Donald Trump-backed crypto platform seeking registrations, users’ Web3 wallets

A crypto and decentralised finance platform, World Liberty Financial, claimed to be backed by Trump and was seeking user registrations as well as their Web3 wallets

Published - October 01, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
World Liberty Financial claims it is the only crypto DeFi platform supported by Trump, pictured above [File]

World Liberty Financial claims it is the only crypto DeFi platform supported by Trump, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial, which claimed to be backed by former president Donald Trump, is now seeking “accredited investors in the US and all non-US persons,” as it opened its whitelists to the public.

While both U.S. and non-U.S. users were invited to join and even connect their Web3 wallet, the platform claimed that it was working to include all Americans.

World Liberty Financial was launched in September by Trump, his sons, and entrepreneurs, reported AFP.

The platform appeared to be using Web3 wallets as the identifier for KYC verification. A number of accounts on X were impersonating the original platform in order to scam users.

Trump family set to run new platform for cryptocurrency

Though Trump was previously against crypto, he appears to have changed his views, briefly sending up crypto stocks back in July.

Bitcoin this March marked a new all-time-high price as it crossed $73,000.

technology (general) / internet / cryptocurrency

