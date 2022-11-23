DNPA Dialogues, India’s first roundtable on Big Tech and news media, starts on Friday

November 23, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

India’s first roundtable on the changing links between Big Tech and digital media will start on Friday, November 25, with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) as the event host.

During the webinar, the event’s keynote speaker will be Rod Sims, an economist and former chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission. According to DNPA’s release, the session will largely cover antitrust issues in the Big Tech sector and explore how they affect digital media professionals. Attendees are also expected to discuss measures that news publishers can take to protect themselves and their work.

The Dialogues aim to bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors in order to help Indian news publishers understand how other governments have addressed the monopoly of Big Tech companies in their own jurisdictions.

“The interactions will be the first of its dialogue in India dedicated exclusively to discussing the challenges being faced by the digital news industry in India in their relationships with big tech platforms,” said the DNPA release.

A second edition of the webinar is set to be held on December 9, with a focus on issues pertaining to North America and the European Union.

The DNPA represents 17 media publications, out of which The Hindu is one.